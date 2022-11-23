Bigg Boss 16, Day 53 Archana Gautam creates a havoc at midnight; Tina Datta calls her ‘nihayati’

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to upset the audience. On that note, Tina Datta is accused by Archana Gautam of not keeping things clean while claiming to be hygienic. Archana complains to Sajid . Tina gets angry at Sumbul Touqeer for not defending their room and storms off. Shiv points out how Archana is having fun by pitting them against each other. Shalin Bhanot mentions to Tina that Archana is just trying to instigate her as usual so she shouldn’t fall prey to her words. Tina taunts Sumbul for not cleaning anything.

Sumbul tells Shalin that she will only stand up for the people who deserve her and she doesn’t even trust him. She asks why didn’t he ever come to console her and questions what did she even get by standing up for him. They have an argument. The nominations task for Bigg Boss 16 house starts with Shiv and his favourites; Tina and Nimrit being the killers of the task and the others are asked to convince them to not shoot and nominate them. Tina and Shalin start their date and Bigg Boss reminds Tina that she left the gas on which leaves her stunned.

Tina and Nimrit angry at Archana

She apologises and their date soon comes to an end when Soundarya’s topic gets dragged in between. Archana is punished for talking about matters outside the house. Shiv and Archana fight and Sajid asks the former to calm down. Shiv mentions how he never called her names although she continuously did. Archana tells Tina that she needs to throw the dhaniya out and not let it stale in the water. She leaves the trash in the room which angers Tina and Nimrit and they throw it back into the trash can and yell at Archana for pulling such stunts in the night by waking others up for her own personal vendetta. Shiv tries to stop the fight. Nimrit gets extremely angry at her for disturbing her sleep. Tina asks her to talk in a better tone.



Also read: Ex-captains Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik compete in captaincy task