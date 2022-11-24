Bigg Boss 16, Day 54: Sajid Khan taken to doctor after fight with Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16’s contestant Ankit Gupta gets tea for Priyanka Choudhary and she taunts him by saying this is the first time he’s getting bed tea for her. He mentions that it’s the second time and she points out that she has done it plenty of times and they argue. Later, Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan get into a fight during the ration task when the former accuses the latter of being unfair. She yells at Sajid for cussing at him and asks him to check up on his parents rather than hers. Nimrit clarifies that Sajid didn’t talk about her parents.

Sajid is called to the medical room and the doctor asks him to calm down after checking his BP. Sajid says he’s fine. The task is called off by Bigg Boss. Priyanka asks Archana to not go on things she wouldn’t like herself. Archana claims that she’s genuinely hurt by Soundarya and the latter asks if she can’t even joke with her. Archana says she saw the true colours of her own. Priyanka shouts at her. Sajid refuses to eat anything until Bigg Boss takes a decision and he is later seen crying. Stan and Shiv try to console him. Archana and Soundarya cry and hug their differences out.

Sajid’s birthday celebrations

Shiv and Nimrit are called to the confession room and are questioned about the foul language used on families in the fight. He points out that they’d have the same reaction if Archana made the same demand. They agree Sajid’s demand was overboard and assure they’ll handle everything. They talk to Sajid and he apologizes to Bigg Boss. Later, his friends surprise him by spelling out ‘HBD SK’ with toilet paper in the lawn area and singing a song for him. He gets happy and says he’ll relish it forever. Soundarya tries to patch up Priyanka and Ankit but Priyanka starts crying at Ankit’s replies and asks him to leave her alone. He carries her to the room to make her sleep there.

