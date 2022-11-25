Bigg Boss 16, Day 55: Tina Datta says she has lost respect for Sumbul Touqeer’s father

In the Bigg Boss 16 house, contestants discuss about the captaincy task and who will become one. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia states that she will support Tina Datta and will be happy if she wins but she won’t back out from the task or competition. She gets angry and walks off. Shalin goes behind to console Nimrit. Tina comes and informs Nimrit that she has been snappy with her for a few days. Nimrit points out that she shows attitude sometimes and that body language doesn’t portray her well. They hug their differences out.

The contestants are gathered in the living area and Sumbul and her father’s talk is telecasted where her father asks her not to trust Shalin and Tina as they’re merely just using her. Sumbul assures him that she has no feelings for Shalin and that things are just being perceived in the wrong way. Bigg Boss expresses his anger towards them all saying that the call was allowed to be made on humanitarian grounds as Sumbul’s father told he was extremely sick. Bigg Boss says he telecasted because he wanted to expose how her father took advantage stating he’s sick and didn’t even discuss his health but instead told her not to worry about nominations as well, which was an exterior assurance brought to her, which is unfair.

Tina and Shalin angry at Sumbul’s father

Shalin and Tina defend themselves. Sumbul cries and says none of it is her fault and has a breakdown. Shalin gets angry and upset at how he’s being portrayed wrong repeatedly by her father. Tina yells into the camera furiously and questions how dare Sumbul’s father character assassinate her as it’s Sumbul’s fault that she didn’t stay away from Shalin when asked by him. Nimrit points out that the situation is scarier for Shalin. Shalin worries about his son. Tina asks Sumbul to leave her alone. Sumbul cries feeling helpless. The new captaincy task begins but Shiv teases Archana by calling her ‘baby’ when she calls Sajid’s friends his “chamchas”. Sajid walks away angrily at this.

