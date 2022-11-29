Bigg Boss 16, Day 59: Tina Datta won't celebrate her birthday after Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became captain

Bigg Boss starts off by gathering everyone in the living area and calls Shiv Thakare to the confession room. Bigg Boss tells him that since he has already pre-decided who the captain of the week shall be, they shouldn’t waste time on tasks when his decision won’t alter at all. He questions Shiv about who the captain will be among Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and he chooses Nimrit which leaves everyone shocked, especially Tina.

Tina gets upset at Shiv for not making her the captain and says now she can see the true colours of Shiv and walks away. Archana and Priyanka support Tina. Later, Tina is called to the confession room and is asked by Bigg Boss if she’s hurt by their actions. She agrees and says she didn’t expect this as they promised to make her the captain. She is given a cake, which she decides to not share with anyone as none of them are her friends.

Tina and Shiv fight

Tina and Nimrit get into an argument and Nimrit defends herself stating that she wasn’t aware Bigg Boss would make Shiv choose and questions why’s she not happy with her being the captain when she calls her, her girlfriend. She states how well her friendship is shown. Later, the nomination task of the week starts off with Sumbul being the first one to be nominated by Shalin. During this, Shiv teases Tina saying she will receive her birthday gift, and calls her ‘dear’. This angers Tina and she asks him not to call her that as she’s not comfortable. They get into an argument. Archana questions Tina why she doesn’t want to celebrate with them. Tina replies that it’s her wish and it’s not even been a month since her dog’s demise. Archana claims this to be a lame excuse. Although, Tina offers the cake to everyone later. Shiv tells Sajid that Tina is a fake person. Tina cries to Shalin about Nimrit and Stan not checking up on her, especially since it’s her birthday.

