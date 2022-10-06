Bigg Boss 16, Day 6: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot compete for captaincy

Sajid Khan pulls Abdu’s leg by telling him it’s his marriage the next day in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss then calls on the telephone for Nimrit and asks her to gather everyone in the living room and “fires” her. She is called to the confession room and it's live-streamed. Bigg Boss expresses his disappointment towards her as the Captain but gives her another chance to redeem her captaincy but a contestant should ring the bell and they will compete against her.

Shalin runs and rings the bell. Sumbul cries to Sajid about how she feels left out and people treat her as a child and she’s still trying to fit in. Later, Nimrit and Shalin compete against each other by holding a bucket on their head and the contestants are free to put whatever they want in it. Shiv puts weights on Shalin’s bucket and he can’t hold it for long so he drops his bucket off leaving Nimrit aa the Captain.