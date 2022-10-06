Bigg Boss 16, Day 6: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot compete for captaincy
Sajid Khan pulls Abdu’s leg by telling him it’s his marriage the next day in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss then calls on the telephone for Nimrit and asks her to gather everyone in the living room and “fires” her. She is called to the confession room and it's live-streamed. Bigg Boss expresses his disappointment towards her as the Captain but gives her another chance to redeem her captaincy but a contestant should ring the bell and they will compete against her.
Shalin runs and rings the bell. Sumbul cries to Sajid about how she feels left out and people treat her as a child and she’s still trying to fit in. Later, Nimrit and Shalin compete against each other by holding a bucket on their head and the contestants are free to put whatever they want in it. Shiv puts weights on Shalin’s bucket and he can’t hold it for long so he drops his bucket off leaving Nimrit aa the Captain.
Sumbul has a breakdown and reassures herself. She then cries about the same to Shalin and tells that people misunderstand their relationship but they’re just good friends. Gori gets a chance to save herself from the nominations by dancing and if the other 5 nominated members, Shiv, Gautam, Sajid, Archana, and Stan dance with her then she gets the privilege of saving one person including herself from the nominations or else the other members collectively get to vote to save a person. Archana and Soundarya have an argument. Tina asks Gautam to come and Archana gets angry at her for taking him away from her as he was seated next to her. Gautam comes back and sits next to her but she asks him not to be her disciple. Nimrit, Gautam, Tina, Shalin and Sumbul sit and discuss about the privilege given to Gori. In the end, she wins and chooses to save herself. Shalin, Nimrit, Gautam and Soundarya talk about how Tina had a misconception about Sumbul and Shalin’s relationship.
