Bigg Boss 16, Day 60: Shalin Bhanot snaps at Bigg Boss

The episode starts off with Tina Datta getting emotional at Stan for not coming to check up on her. He consoles her. Nimrit allots the room for everyone. Soundarya and Priyanka argue where the former accuses the latter of trying to be nice with everyone. Nimrit asks Sumbul for just another roti and Abdu repeats the request again. Sajid asks him why’s he requesting on Nimrit’s behalf as she is capable of doing everything by herself.

Stan also tells the same to Abdu and he walks off. Sajid asks Nimrit to ask Sumbul something else to test Abdu. Nimrit asks for water and Abdu comes running back and tells Nimrit to use his water bottle. Sajid says that Nimrit can take the bottle herself if needed and Abdu gets annoyed at this and walks away. Soundarya and Nimrit talk about Shalin and the former states that he’s hitting on her. Next day, Archana gets angry at Nimrit for sleeping. Priyanka feels like crying about her situation with Ankit and how it’s getting portrayed.

Soundarya and Archana’s fight

Shalin gets irked about someone using his hairbrush and suspects Sumbul. Sumbul tells Sajid that she would’ve thought of a better way to torture him, rather than doing something like this. Archana mentions Soundarya’s 40lakh ring to Shalin’s and he questions the latter about the same. Soundarya gets angry at Archana for mentioning this. Archana fights for her flour, which makes Soundarya question her mindset. The Golden guys; Sunny and Bunty make an entry, making Stan the happiest. Shalin tells no one will try to hit on Tina and she says he’s going extreme. Later, Shalin expresses how tired he is of her wanting to act according to her convinces and declares that he has no feelings towards Tina and whatever he said was a part of the game and he was just joking. Tina mentions that he’s hurting her. He tells how she’s hurt him repeatedly by her dictatorship. She apologises and says she didn’t mean to. Shalin snaps at Bigg Boss when he asks him to talk in english.

