Bigg Boss 16, Day 61: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot confess their feelings

Soundarya Sharma talks about Gautam Singh Vig with Sunny. She mentions how they used to fight and he tells how it’s evident outside as well. Archana exercises with Bunty and Shiv teases her. Tina Datta informs Sajid Khan about how the Golden guys informed her that it looks outside the house that Shalin Bhanot is the one trying hard to impress her but she looks uninterested. Sajid says she can’t deny that she has developed feelings for him that has evolved more than friendship.

Bigg Boss asks them to talk in Hindi. Tina explains how he looked into her eyes and told that he was just playing with her. Sajid questions her if she’s a kid to believe that. Later, Shalin questions Tina if she likes him and she says yes. He says even he likes her and this leaves Tina blushing. She tells they should figure this out of the house, which disappoints Shalin. She pulls him into a hug and expresses that she’s scared. He asks her not to be as he promises not to break her heart.

Nimrit ranks the contestants

Nimrit is asked to rank the people but Priyanka, Shalin, Tina and Archana do not react well to this, especially when Shiv and Soundarya are put in the first and second rank respectively. They are allowed to go in and take their ration in respect to their rank. Priyanka then hugs and talks to Ankit, after this she excitedly tells Shalin and Tina about the same. Shalin also talks about how he’s happy about his relationships with Tina. Shalin and Priyanka jump around in happiness. Tina points out to Nimrit about the dirty dishes and an argument erupts.

