Bigg Boss 16, Day 62: Shalin Bhanot talks about mental issues, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets triggered

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta tells Priyanka Choudhary that they should leave until Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia figures it out with those who have untidied the kitchen, indirectly indicating at Shiv Thakare. Shiv gets angry and yells at Tina for talking to him disrespectfully. Sunny mentions how he used to think the dow is scripted but then now that he’s here, he knows everything is real. Shiv tells Archana, Stan, the Golden Guys, Soundarya and Abdu that Tina just preached hygiene but even she didn’t keep the house hygienic.

Ankit tells Priyanka that Nimrit is any day better than Tina and a priyanka agrees to this. Archana mentions to ashalin and Tina that Nimrit is trying to get Soundarya to her group. Next day, Soundarya, Priyanka and Archana talk about how Shalin might not be taking a step forward because of Tina’s behaviour or maybe it’s all for the camera. The captaincy task starts. Stan and Nimrit are the dictator and the inmates need to collect the gold biscuits the Golden Guys throw. Sumbul wins and decides to be a contender.

Nimrit and Shalin’s argument

Archana gets angry at her for losing 25 lakhs. Archana and Sumbul get into an argument. Shiv points out how Archana is body shaming Sumbul. Ankit wins the next round. He also chooses to be a contender. Shiv asks why Archana isn’t talking now. Archana says Ankit did this because of Sumbul’s decision. Ankit denies. Nimrit and Shalin argue. Shiv chooses pass-code as he wins. Nimrit questions what his problem. He says he loves problem and he states he has a lot of mental issues. Nimrit snaps and asks how could he make fun of her depression and hyperventilates. The women console her. She yells that she’ll sue him. Tina tells she can’t see Nimrit crying like this. Shalin defends himself saying that’s not what he meant. Later, for the next task, Shiv and Archana are sent on a date. Tina is taken to the media room.

