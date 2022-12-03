Bigg Boss 16, Day 63: Ankit Gupta raises his voice at Priyanka Choudhary

Bigg Boss starts off with a controversial task where the contestants are supposed to guess who quoted the statements at them and threw the muddy water. The suspense at every wrong guess leaves the contestants intrigued and dramas continue to keep the audience hooked to the screens. Soundarya throws the muddy water at Archana angrily and the latter cries exclaiming how it hurts.

Priyanka guesses a statement rightly that has been made by Ankit and she gets hurt by his words. Soundarya tries to defend Ankit but Priyanka gets angry. Priyanka asks her not to get in between as he’s her friend. Soundarya tells she takes no pleasure in getting involved between her and Ankit. They get into an argument. Tina yells at Archana for making an insensitive comment regarding her late dog during her birthday. Later, Priyanka cries and fights with Ankit. He yells at her and grips her arm but she asks him to let her go. He walks away angrily.

Salman Khan schools Priyanka

Salman Khan connects with the contestants and tasks Priyanka and Ankit with their fight. Ankit mentions how Priyanka tells him not to school him and explains how the statement he had made to which Priyanka got angry was regarding when Soundarya asked him to talk to her and didn’t want to get involved. Salman tells him he shouldn’t care about people who don’t want to listen to his advice. Priyanka mentions that she got angry when Soundarya tried justifying and she tries to advise Ankit but it comes off like she’s dictating to him. Salman points out that her egoistic side comes out as well and then proceeds to inform Tina that it was her fault that she told Shalin about her pet passing away and that’s why it became a house matter or else it would’ve been something confidential and that’s how even Archana got a hold of the information. The Golden Guys are asked to exit and a few fans enter the stage to interact with the contestants.

Also read: Shalin Bhanot talks about mental issues, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets triggered