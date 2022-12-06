Bigg Boss 16, Day 66: Archana Gautam says Ankit Gupta reminds her of film ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Archana Gautam thinks Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are fake and questions how will they do it outside the house. Tina confesses she’s scared of nominations as she wants to win. She compliments Ankit Gupta in front of Shalin and Ankit asks him not to fall prey to this as she is just testing him. Abdu asks Shiv why he gets jealous when he’s talking to Nirmit. Nimrit says Shiv loves her that’s why. Archana tells Priyanka that Ankit Gupta reminds her of the movie Fifty Shades of Grey. Priyanka laughs. The captaincy task starts and Sumbul and Shalin get into a fight. Sajid asks Sumbul to dirty the clothes and Soundarya asks him not to do that. Priyanka agrees with that.

Ankit Gupta is asked to put muddy water on his opponent, Priyanka Choudhary’s photo, and proclaim his captaincy. Soundarya later asks for a towel from Shalin and he passes a sarcastic comment that Gautam might not like this. Nimrit is called to the confession room and is asked why is she so happy. She tells that she’s glad Ankit chose Sajid to be in a room of 2 as Sajid has helped him a lot. Bigg Boss tells her that she’s giving a lot of power to someone else and if this happens she will soon be out of the house so she needs to understand what he’s saying.

Priyanka cries fighting with Archana

Soundarya tells Shalin that Tina asked her if she was ready to share a bed with Shalin as she shared one with Gautam. She asks him why’s Tina even bringing that up. They talk to Tina about that and she says she’ll change her room after talking to Ankit. Tina and Shalin fight. Priyanka asks Ankit if he thinks she’s the villain. Archana tells Priyanka that she shouldn’t go in between while Ankit and Soundarya are talking as he won’t be able to talk. Priyanka cries and tells Archana that she’ll be portrayed in a bad way.

