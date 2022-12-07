Bigg Boss 16, Day 67: Abdu Rozik upset with Shiv Thakare, ignores the latter

Archana Gautam gets annoyed at Tina Datta taking bread to her room. She complaints about the same to Ankit. Tina taunts her. Tina talks about Soundarya and the latter asks her to not drag her in between. Tina asks her to talk to the wall. Archana and Soundarya Sharma fight with each other regarding food. Shalin tries to open a bathroom door but gets scared after realising Soundarya was inside. Shiv and him ask her to latch the door when she’s inside. Abdu ignores Shiv in the bathroom area and then tells Sajid that Shiv has changed and was making faces while he was talking to Nimrit .

Sajid Khan tells Abdu that people only like jokers because they make them laugh but they won’t fall in love with a joker and the joker will always be left heartbroken. Stan, Nimrit, Sajid, Sumbul and Shiv Thakare ignore Abdu when he comes to sit with them. They then tell sumbul that she shouldn’t have bad mouthed against them as it’s a safe space for them all to talk about their feelings even if about each other irrespective of whether it’s good or bad. She starts crying and they confess that they were just pranking. The nominations task start and Tina, Nimrit, Stan and Sumbul get nominated.

Tina and Shalin’s fight

Later on, Tina confesses to Shalin that she hates the feeling of being nominated. Abdu tells Stan and Ankit that he’s sad. Shiv later talks to him alone and Abdu tells that he’s there for everyone when they’re sad but no one was there for him. Shiv assures him that it wasn’t intentional at all, because they didn’t know where he was and he was crying alone. He hugs and comforts him. Tina questions Shalin how is he her strength as he claims. Shalin says he told Ankit and Soundarya to cheer her up by talking. Tina points out that he’s making her look weak and this isn’t called being a strength to someone. Shalin sleeps outside. Archana warns Nimrit that Shiv will soon take over all of them.

