Bigg Boss 16, Day 68: MC Stan wants to quit the show; Says he is getting depressing thoughts

On Day 68, Sajid Khan questions Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia about her sadness. She asks him where was he when he needed her and vents out her feelings. He apologises to her. MC Stan confesses to Tina Datta that he is getting depressing thoughts and hence, wants to leave the house. Stan adds that he’ll be the happiest when he gets the announcement. Abdu Rozik gets annoyed and leaves the room when his friends start teasing him by refusing to give him the chocolate. Nimrit goes to console him and brings him back. Sajid later asks Tina to clear her differences with Shiv . Shiv and Tina talk it out. Sajid questions Shiv if he had a girlfriend in roadies.

Shiv confesses that he fell in love in his previous Bigg Boss Marathi. Sajid gets shocked. Shiv explains how he had decorated the whole house. Tina says love is a strong emotion to feel in the house as they’re restricted and have no idea about their personal things. Sajid agrees. Bigg Boss teases Ankit for sleeping and asks him who does he not want to nominate for captaincy. With that, Sumbul, Priyanka, Soundarya, Shalin, and Tina have the chance to become contenders for the captaincy. For this task, the garden area turns into a jail and the contenders become police and the rest are prisoners.

Prisoners and Police fight against each other

Nimrit and Priyanka get into a fight and the latter questions the former if she had ever been fair. Ankit yells at Priyanka to stop. Sumbul tells Nimrit that Sajid came to talk to her. Nimrit asks her to stand her ground clearly. Tina, Shiv, and Nimrit are called to the confession room and are questioned about Sajid and Ankit’s involvement. Tina reveals that Ankit has confessed to wanting to leave the house and that’s why he doesn’t care. Nimrit says Sajid looks at things differently. Stan stews Abdu’s chocolate and the latter catches him and informs him that he’s saving them for Nimrit’s birthday. Nimrit talks to Sajid about his involvement in the house and asks him to participate.

