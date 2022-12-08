Bigg Boss 16, Day 69: Tina Datta has a breakdown post Sreejita De’s wildcard entry to the house

Bigg Boss 16’s contestant Shalin Bhanot informs Tina Datta that she cannot see the good in him and points out how he has stood up for her throughout and informs her that he only hurts her. Tina thanked him for giving the closure that was needed. Later, she sprains her leg and Shalin comes to check up on her but she cries and asks him not to offer any help to her even if she’s dying.

Soundarya complained to Shalin about Tina eating her toffee. Bigg Boss announces Sreejita De’s entry as she is called to train the inmates and this would be the best activity since the Captain of the house. Priyanka gets angry as she sees him performing Yoga with Sreejita claiming that he always wanted to do this. Tina enters and tries to hug her but Sreejita asks her to stay away and calls her a black-hearted person with a lot of negativity. She also calls her a cobra. To this, Tina cannot stop giving sassy responses.

Tina’s breakdown

Sreejita is welcomed as the wildcard entry and Priyanka, Nimrit, Sumbul, and Soundarya cannot contain their happiness. Sreejita tells Nimrit and Soundarya that Tina claims she ruined her life so now she’ll show her the game. Tina questions why is Bigg Boss playing with her. She later fights with Soundarya for cooking tofu. Tina claims that Soundarya accuses her of stealing her vegan food and has a breakdown. Soundarya tells her that it was a misunderstanding and then tells Nimrit that Tina is just projecting her emotions right now because of Sreejita's entry and is desperate for attention. Tina Datta has a breakdown and cries. Shalin consoles her but Tina cries and asks Bigg Boss to send her back home as she can’t handle so much negativity. Sreejita warns Shalin to not trust Tina. Sajid consoles Tina and tells her that she looks like she’ll have a nervous breakdown soon. Tina later cries to MC Stan as he can empathize better with her.

Also read: MC Stan wants to quit the show; Says he is getting depressing thoughts