Bigg Boss 16, Day 72: Tina Datta claims Shalin Bhanot killed her old self

Archana Gautam , Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary comment about Sreejita De’s slow cooking. Vikas Manaktala questions if the food is cooked. Sreejita asks him to have it as it’s almost done. He points out that he can still see the vegetables being cooked. Sreejita mentions that if he has taken his tablets and is running out of time, he can have his dinner. Archana says that with the way Sreejita has cut the vegetables, it seems like the insects wouldn’t have gone. Vikas tells he won’t eat it then.

Archana continues making that comment and Sreejita tells that she’s not dumb as she knows how to cook and to be mindful. Vikas asks Sreejita to stop talking about it while he’s eating and they both have an argument. Abdu gives chocolates to Nimrit and wishes her a happy birthday and hugs her. The next day starts off with an energetic session of zumba with Shabina Kundial and the inmates. Priyanka and Ankit get into an argument when the latter mentions that the former’s tone is rude. Vikas makes Shalin and Tina talk. She questions why did he let her go when he had promised they’ll drink tea together fifteen minutes prior to being sent off and states that she can’t understand what he wants.

Shalin talks to Sumbul

Shalin says that money was more important to him. Tina says she didn’t bring that up. He tells that this isn’t the same Tina that walked out of the house. Tina tells that he was the one who killed that Tina. She also reminds him that his actions and words are never on the same page. Later, Shalin expresses how he can’t believe Tina has changed. Sajid tells Nimrit that Abdu is in love with her. The captaincy task starts and Bigg Boss announces Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya as the captains. Stan smells his girlfriend’s t-shirt and says it’s smells like her hug. Shalin talks to Sumbul and the latter asks him to not react vividly. Sajid sarcastically tells Sumbul to even save Shalin in the nominations. She cries and tells he was the one who came to talk to her.

