Bigg Boss 16, Day 73: Shalin Bhanot says Sumbul Touqeer is coming between him and Tina Datta

Tina Datta asks Shalin Bhanot why’s he behaving rudely with her as she’s the one who’s hurting. He denies saying he’s behaving normally. Sumbul tells Sreejita not to cook as it’s not her duty. Soundarya tells Sreejita that Sumbul doesn’t want to get into them. Archana questions Vikas if he’s wearing leggings. Tina Datta points out that even Bunty used to wear workout pants. Archana says the pants are very body hugging. They tease Archana with Bunty. Sumbul and Archana get into a fight. Archana yells to Sumbul that it’s not her gas so she shouldn’t stop her.

Sumbul asks her not to push. Archana tells she will prepare the tea no matter what. Sreejita cries to Priyanka and says she doesn’t make fake friendships for games only like Tina. Inmates start fighting near the kitchen and Abdu questions why’re they all fighting. Priyanka asks him not to talk to her in a rude tone. Abdu says he was telling in general. Shalin informs Vikas that Nimrit is talking in an egoistic way. Nimrit, Soundarya and Sreejita talk about Vikas and Shalin thinks it’s about him.

Shalin and Tina’s argument

Nimrit apologises to him for snapping at him and says they weren’t talking about him. Tina tells Shalin that his talks are un-called for. Shalin walks away and Tina states that walking away is just his thing. Bigg Boss gathers everyone and makes Shalin press the buzzer and clarifies that it’s not for him as it’s for the captains only and whoever presses it gets a privilege for the task. Soundarya presses it first and then asks Vikas to come out of the bathroom as he’s late. The nominations start. Later, Stan tells Sreejita that she’s playing the woman card and he won’t spare her for it. Shalin asks Nimrit if she never told him that he’s getting played by Tina. Nimrit asks him to stop doing that. Shalin tells Tina that Sumbul keeps coming in between them. Tina says when she acknowledged it, she was called insecure.

