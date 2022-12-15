Bigg Boss 16, Day 74: Archana Gautam asks Priyanka Choudhary to stop barking like a dog

Sajid Khan walks towards his group and asks why did they stop talking and questions if they were talking about him. Nimrit denies and asks him why’s he angry. He congratulates her sarcastically for getting saved. Nimrit states that she had no idea Soundarya will save her from nominations. Sajid says she did it out of friendship and there is no actual ‘mandli’ between them. Nimrit tells Soundarya just returned her the favour of electing her as the captain. Shalin and Tina talk again and the latter claims that the formal isn’t loyal towards her.

Shalin asks her what is she saying as he has always stood by her even when people made fun of that by passing comments. Tina tells he gets aggressive easily and he says that she doesn’t have the guts to tell whether he’s her boyfriend or not. Tina walks away angrily telling that he is not worth becoming her boyfriend and could never be as well. Abdu tells Sajid that he didn’t translate sometimes even when he asked. Sajid denies these claims and declares that he has always translated for him. Next day, Archana asks Priyanka why did she get angry when she was asked to cook for Abdu.

Priyanka and Archana’s fight

Priyanka and Archana get into an argument and the latter calls the former a dog. Archana asks Priyanka to stop barking like a dog. Priyanka continues to yell at her. Archana tells she handles girls like Priyanka to which the latter gets offended and asks what does she mean by ‘teri jaisi ladki’. Archana points at her friend. The ration task starts. Abdu struggles to collect the ration. Sajid comments that it’s unfair to him. Bigg Boss questions Abdu if he liked the task and is satisfied with it. Abdu says yes. Bigg Boss concludes that the task wasn’t unfair to him then. Sajid rests his case when Abdu agrees to Sajid that it wasn’t fair keeping his height in mind. Tina tries to make Shalin jealous by saying that Ankit applied nailpolish on her.

Also read: Shalin Bhanot says Sumbul Touqeer is coming between him and Tina Datta