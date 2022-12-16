Bigg Boss 16, Day 75: Vikas Manaktala calls Archana Gautam 'illiterate'

MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, who’re good friends of Abdu Rozik asked him if he could understand what they’re saying. Abdu replied that he is getting better and thanks them for translating. Priyanka Choudhary was seen getting irked by Soundarya Sharma when she was asked to cook breakfast. Later, Archana Gautam took offence to Priyanka’s help in cooking and they both got into a fight. Priyanka got frustrated and cried claiming that Archana always created dramas whenever she entered the kitchen.

Tina Datta, who was seated near the buzzer doing her work managed to press the buzzer first when the time had arrived and this left Soundarya angry as she stated that it’s unfair and not sporty that she was already seated near the buzzer. Tina replied to her saying that she never stopped anyone from sitting near the buzzer. Bigg Boss gathered everyone and explained to them the library task, which put many contestants in a tough spot because they had to choose between notes from fans, letter from their parents or qualification for captaincy of the other contestant.

Archana and Vikas’ fight

While Sajid and Ankit chose captaincy for Soundarya and Abdu respectively, Shalin and Nimrit chose to read the letter sent from their parents and got emotional. Tina was given the privilege to qualify someone for the captaincy race and she chose Vikas. Sreejita mentioned to Soundarya that she needs to win the captaincy as Vikas is very irritating. Vikas and Archana got into an argument and the former questioned the latter if she got any votes in her political party as well, clearly violating the rule of not talking about outside affairs in the house. He also called her an illiterate, to which Archana didn’t react at all. He continued to taunt her while Sreejita questioned why she was silent. Sajid spoke to Abdu and questioned if he’s in love with Nimrit. Abdu denied the claims and Nimrit also came to talk to him. Sajid refused to believe that Abdu lost feelings for Nimrit and a small argument broke out between them, which led Nimrit to cry.

