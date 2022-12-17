Bigg Boss 16, Day 76: Vikas Manaktala starts mimicking Archana Gautam after their fight

Shalin Bhanot tells Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta that Vikas Manaktala acts like he knows everything. Sumbul Touqeer tells her group that they can take chocolates as Tina Datta will be getting out anyway. Tina hears this and asks her how is she letting them take chocolates and asks her to play fair as a captain at least. Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal entertain the contestants as RJs by asking various questions to the contestants that make them laugh. Vicky tells Stan that he’s a big fan of him and he loves the way he talks.

Kiara also imitates him and then asks him to send a message to his girlfriend by using the most frequently used word by him, “shemdi”. He lets her know that he’s missing her. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are asked to slow dance. Kiara interacts with Abdu. They enter the house dancing and then leave after talking to them. Later, Tina and Archana decide to target the weak contestants. Kiara and Vicky reach the main stage and have a blast while they make Salman Khan dance to their dance steps. Salman asks them why’s their upcoming movie called ‘Govinda Naam Mera”.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty enter the house

They promote their movie and Salman talks about Govinda. They ask Salman to tell the worst pickup line that has been used on him. Then, Salman interacts with the contestants and asks Vikas to mimic Archana as he does it the best. He starts mimicking and the entire crowd is left laughing. The energy gets doubled as Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty make an entry which leaves Archana squealing. Everyone gets excited and Rohit questions Abdu if he would like to come on his show. Abdu eagerly agrees and then they make the contestants play a game. Salman then asks Sajid to nominate few members. In the end, Sreejita says she’s sitting with Priyanka so she can start disliking Shiv again as his words aren’t even effecting her negatively anymore. Shiv says it’s time to make the half-love into a full one and asks not to hate him.

