Bigg Boss 16, Day 79 Highlights: Tina Datta takes a dig at Sumbul Touqeer: ‘Papa aake sikhayenge kya'
Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer get into a fight which leaves both of them fuming. Tina asks her to first learn to stand on her own feet and not play on both sides.
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer who are now enemies get into a fight because of MC Stan's prank and then the former takes a dig at the latter’s father. Sumbul warns her not to talk anything against her father. Tina asks Sumbul not to mess around with her and mocks the latter’s reaction when she tells her to take a stand clearly and she should learn to stand on her feet. Sumbul talks back to her in anger and Tina also asks her to stop barking.
Apart from this, Archana Gautam cries and tells she’s waiting for Ankit to leave as he is Priyanka Choudhary’s pillar and she wants to see what the latter will do without him. She talks about how she cries alone so she wants to see if Priyanka will still be strong when he leaves. Bigg Boss 16 contestant and her nemesis Shiv Thakare tells her that keeping their fights aside, he can always count on him.
Captaincy task
Bigg Boss 16’s house turns into an office for the captaincy task as yet again, three captains are required to run the house. Vikas Manaktala and Soundarya Sharma are already there but the rest are supposed to compete for the third captain’s post. They’re asked to call the existing captains and convince them to fire the others. Because of the captains’ indecisiveness the others are asked to eject one captain and as a result, Vikas is out of the race.
Shiv and Sreejita's friendship
After a lot of consideration and firing the others, Soundarya elects MC Stan and Sreejita De to be the co-captains. Shiv tells Sreejita not to leave empty handed and gives her a hug. Their growing closeness is something that’s making their close friends skeptical. In the previous episode, they were also seen flirting with each other but although they claim that it was just harmless joking as they’re friends. They talk about how they should let the other person know if they’re upset with them. Soundarya cries to Archana and tells that she doesn't like it when she hurts her by blaming her. Archana kisses her and asks her not to worry and they hug their differences out.
