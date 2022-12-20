Bigg Boss 16, Day 79 Highlights: Tina Datta takes a dig at Sumbul Touqeer: ‘Papa aake sikhayenge kya'

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer who are now enemies get into a fight because of MC Stan's prank and then the former takes a dig at the latter’s father. Sumbul warns her not to talk anything against her father. Tina asks Sumbul not to mess around with her and mocks the latter’s reaction when she tells her to take a stand clearly and she should learn to stand on her feet. Sumbul talks back to her in anger and Tina also asks her to stop barking.

Apart from this, Archana Gautam cries and tells she’s waiting for Ankit to leave as he is Priyanka Choudhary’s pillar and she wants to see what the latter will do without him. She talks about how she cries alone so she wants to see if Priyanka will still be strong when he leaves. Bigg Boss 16 contestant and her nemesis Shiv Thakare tells her that keeping their fights aside, he can always count on him.