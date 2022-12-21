Bigg Boss 16, Day 80 Highlights: ‘Jewellery pe mat jaa tera ghar jaayega’ says angry MC Stan to Tina Datta

The nominations tasks of Bigg Boss 16 has always been the most anticipating part of the week. For this time, the activity area turns into the set of ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ and this exquisite setting reminds Sajid Khan of his own movie Housefull 2. The contestants are required to take two names of the inmates they want to nominate and the wall they’re standing behind, will get covered by the bricks. During the task, MC Stan’s decision to nominate Tina Datta shocked her. Check out the promo:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmZTuM3jmFH/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc=

Shalin and Stan’s fight He asks her not to get shocked and she deserves this because he’s hurt by how she came and spoke to him. He also states how she flips her words and gives an example of her talking bad about Shalin and yet sticking with him. Shalin gets angry at this and starts arguing with Stan. Shalin’s involvement is questioned by Stan and Tina says she never expected him to do this to her out of everyone and calls him fake and states he is hiding behind his jewelleries. Stan says "jewellery pe mat ja tera ghar jaayega' and asks her not to be dramatic. Shalin and Stan get into an argument and the latter warns him not to cuss using his mother. Things get ugly when the duo are about to get physical but their friends stop them.