Bigg Boss 16, Day 80 Highlights: ‘Jewellery pe mat jaa tera ghar jaayega’ says angry MC Stan to Tina Datta
MC Stan nominates Tina Datta, which takes her by surprise. This soon turns into a huge fight as Shalin Bhanot and Stan argue with each other.
The nominations tasks of Bigg Boss 16 has always been the most anticipating part of the week. For this time, the activity area turns into the set of ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ and this exquisite setting reminds Sajid Khan of his own movie Housefull 2. The contestants are required to take two names of the inmates they want to nominate and the wall they’re standing behind, will get covered by the bricks. During the task, MC Stan’s decision to nominate Tina Datta shocked her.
Shalin and Stan’s fight
He asks her not to get shocked and she deserves this because he’s hurt by how she came and spoke to him. He also states how she flips her words and gives an example of her talking bad about Shalin and yet sticking with him. Shalin gets angry at this and starts arguing with Stan. Shalin’s involvement is questioned by Stan and Tina says she never expected him to do this to her out of everyone and calls him fake and states he is hiding behind his jewelleries. Stan says "jewellery pe mat ja tera ghar jaayega' and asks her not to be dramatic. Shalin and Stan get into an argument and the latter warns him not to cuss using his mother. Things get ugly when the duo are about to get physical but their friends stop them.
Priyanka and Sumbul’s fight
Tina tells Shalin that she doesn’t like how Stan threatens all the time. Sumbul and Priyanka also got into a fight during the nominations as the latter is accused of not having any individuality. Stan also talks about he doesn’t understand why Priyanka and Ankit don’t accept their relationship. Later on, Archana mimics Tina during the fight. Ankit and Priyanka talk about how most of them wanted to nominate the duo. Soundarya and Sreejita are scolded by Bigg Boss for playing with the buzzer. Siv and Nimrit miss Abdu Rozik's presence. In the previous episode, Soundarya chose Stan and Sreejita to be her co-captains. On the present day, Stan got a special privilege to directly nominate someone and he chose Tina which was the main reason for today’s fight.
