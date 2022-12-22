Bigg Boss 16, Day 81 Highlights: MC Stan accuses Tina Datta of befriending him because of his fan base

Sreejita De tells her nemesis Tina Datta to cook the food but the latter refuses to do so immediately as she’s sick but later on while she cooks, the captain asks her not to work if she’s genuinely feeling very sick. Tina agrees and the captain asks her to tell others to cook their own food if she can’t make it. An argument breaks out between them. Tina tells Shalin that if she would’ve asked sweetly like her co-captain Soundarya, she would’ve worked but she claims that Sreejita tells it in a taunting manner. Eventually, she does go to do her cooking duty. Check out the promo:

Tina and Stan’s fight Tina talks to MC Stan and questions why did he nominate her. He tells her that he already gave the answer during the task. She tells that nominating her was fine but she didn’t like how he called her fake. He swears saying that he never called her but instead, she did. Both get into an argument and he says that he was trying to save her reputation or else even he could’ve made comments about her friendship of convenience with him just because he has a lot of dan following. She cries stating that it hurts that he even thought about her like that and swears on her mother saying that she never befriended him based on his reputation. She cries in the bathroom.