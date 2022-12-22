Bigg Boss 16, Day 81 Highlights: MC Stan accuses Tina Datta of befriending him because of his fan base
Tina Datta expresses her feelings over MC Stan nominating her but the latter accuses her of befriending him because of his fan following. She cries and refuses the claim.
Sreejita De tells her nemesis Tina Datta to cook the food but the latter refuses to do so immediately as she’s sick but later on while she cooks, the captain asks her not to work if she’s genuinely feeling very sick. Tina agrees and the captain asks her to tell others to cook their own food if she can’t make it. An argument breaks out between them. Tina tells Shalin that if she would’ve asked sweetly like her co-captain Soundarya, she would’ve worked but she claims that Sreejita tells it in a taunting manner. Eventually, she does go to do her cooking duty.
Tina and Stan’s fight
Tina talks to MC Stan and questions why did he nominate her. He tells her that he already gave the answer during the task. She tells that nominating her was fine but she didn’t like how he called her fake. He swears saying that he never called her but instead, she did. Both get into an argument and he says that he was trying to save her reputation or else even he could’ve made comments about her friendship of convenience with him just because he has a lot of dan following. She cries stating that it hurts that he even thought about her like that and swears on her mother saying that she never befriended him based on his reputation. She cries in the bathroom.
Priyanka’s tough decision
Nimrit points out that she’s just creating drama because she got nominated. Priyanka is called to the confession room and is put in the same spot as Shalin the week before. She is asked to either choose the return of prize money or save Ankit from leaving the house. She chooses the latter but then Sajid argues with her and asks why did she question his choice when he saved Sumbul when she did the same thing now. Priyanka mentions they didn’t have a connection back then. Sajid mentions that it’s only fair if she respected his decision just like he did hers. The ration task becomes interesting as the Bigg Boss 16 contestants are tempted for reactions but are refused to give it.
