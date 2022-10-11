Bigg Boss 16, Day 9: Soundarya Sharma claims that she can never stoop to Archana Gautam’s mentality

Shalin goes to Archana and requests her to reserve the chicken for him. She gets angry and tells him that he has no right over the entire chicken and has a problem with him not adjusting in the house. Shalin claims to have the right on chicken due to his medical condition but Archana refuses to agree with him. Shekhar Suman hosts ‘BIGG Bulletin with Shekar Suman’ with Priyanka and Ankit during which Priyanka and Nimrit have an argument.

Nimrit asks her to not get personal. Shekar ends the segment and leaves. Later, Archana and Soundarya have an argument regarding tofu and Archana calls her names to which Soundarya replies saying she can never stoop to her mentality. Later, Tina asks Shalin to confront Sumbul regarding her feelings towards him. Bigg Boss gathers everyone and degrades Nimrit from her captaincy post and scolds them for not maintaining decorum in the house. He announces that the first two contestants to bang the gong will compete for the captaincy.