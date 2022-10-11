Bigg Boss 16, Day 9: Soundarya Sharma claims that she can never stoop to Archana Gautam’s mentality
Shalin goes to Archana and requests her to reserve the chicken for him. She gets angry and tells him that he has no right over the entire chicken and has a problem with him not adjusting in the house. Shalin claims to have the right on chicken due to his medical condition but Archana refuses to agree with him. Shekhar Suman hosts ‘BIGG Bulletin with Shekar Suman’ with Priyanka and Ankit during which Priyanka and Nimrit have an argument.
Nimrit asks her to not get personal. Shekar ends the segment and leaves. Later, Archana and Soundarya have an argument regarding tofu and Archana calls her names to which Soundarya replies saying she can never stoop to her mentality. Later, Tina asks Shalin to confront Sumbul regarding her feelings towards him. Bigg Boss gathers everyone and degrades Nimrit from her captaincy post and scolds them for not maintaining decorum in the house. He announces that the first two contestants to bang the gong will compete for the captaincy.
Gautam and Shiv compete against each other. Shalin carries suitcase and runs towards the competitors, Archana goes to stop him and then claims that Shalin pushed him and a fight breaks out. Nimrit declares Gautam as the winner and Shiv calls her biased. Sajid declares he won’t stay in the house anymore. Shalin asks Shiv if he cussed at Sumbul. He replies that he didn’t cuss her and questions if he won’t apologise to Archana. Everyone fights and Sajid gets angry at Shalin. Gautam as a captain decides that Shalin is guilty of the charges. Shalin cries in his room as he’s scared of Sajid’s anger. Bigg Boss decides to punish him by not making him the captain ever and nominates him directly for 2 weeks as he never had an intention to hurt. Sajid tries to talk but Shalin asks him not come near him as he isn’t aware of what he has been through and he’s not comfortable right now.
