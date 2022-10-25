Bigg Boss 16: Dentist-turned-actor Soundarya Sharma's life before falling in love with Gautam Singh Vig

Bigg Boss 16, touted as the most popular reality show, is winning the hearts of the masses for its entertaining content. Many A-listers from different walks of life have participated in the show and with fights and growing friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all. One such contestant who is in Salman Khan's show is popular diva Soundarya Sharma. Soundarya is a very well-known personality in the showbiz world and receives immense love from her fans. The actress maintained a very active presence on her social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of her whereabouts. Over the years, Soundarya Sharma has been part of numerous projects and has won the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess. Along with talent, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town and she never fails to impress the fashion police. In Bigg Boss' house also, Soundarya has been flaunting her amazing style sense and from gym wear to stylish looks she is nailing it all effortlessly.

Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig: Soundarya Sharma is also among the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16 owing to her unmissable chemistry with her co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig. During the first week itself, Gautam was quite vocal about his feelings for Soundarya, and all the contestants including Soundarya knew about it. Within a few days, Soundarya also developed feelings for Gautam, and both are seen spending quality time with each other in the house. Though their love is in the initial stage, the two seem to have a strong connection with one another, and it is quite visible to the viewers as well.

Soundarya Sharma's early life: Before entering Bigg Boss 16 house and prior to falling for the handsome hunk Gautam Singh Vig, Soundarya has a flourishing career in the entertainment industry and in the medical sector as well. To begin with, the actress pursued Bachelor of Dental studies and then practiced in a few hospitals in Delhi. During this, Soundarya got an opportunity to audition through which she realized that she wanted to pursue acting as a career and moved to Mumbai for the same. She has also undergone formal acting training and has also conducted workshops at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and the New York Film Academy.

Soundarya Sharma's acting career: In 2017, Soundarya Sharma made her acting debut with Anupam Kher's produced Ranchi Diaries and was applauded by the audiences for her performance. She was nominated for the ‘Best Female Debutant’ by Zee Cine Awards and Star Screen Awards. She bagged the 'Best Debutante' at the Jharkhand International Film Festival. She also starred in her first web show Raktanchal 2 and essayed Roli in the series. Soundarya is also a part of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's newly released film Thank God. At present, she is locked up in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 house.

About Bigg Boss 16: The show witnessed its first elimination when popular actress Sreejita De was evicted in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode. In the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar special episode, Manya Singh had to bid adieu to the show and got evicted from the show. Now the contestants locked in Bigg Boss's house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

