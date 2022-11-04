Bigg Boss 16: Did Janhvi Kapoor give her phone number to national crush Abdu Rozik?

Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the most popular shows on the telly screens at present. The show has been garnering the interest of the audience with oodles of drama and action shown in the season. The present season's contestants include some popular names in the entertainment industry including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan and more. International internet sensation and ace singer Abdu Rozik is becoming quite popular on the show for his flirting skills. He is seen giving compliments to the female contestants and their faces light up with appreciation.

In the recent promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal are seen going inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actors have come to the show to promote their movie Mili. Janhvi Kapoor is looking stunning in a royal blue fitted dress with a high slit, as she flaunts her toned legs. She asked adorable contestant Abdu Rozik, “How am I looking today?”, he says beautiful. But Janhvi says that he says this to everyone and she wants more compliments. Abdu keeps his hand on his head which makes everyone laugh out loud.

Roohi actress also shared that she has also learned his phone number and repeat it, making him blush. She also whispered her number in his ears and Abdu says he will call her.

See promo here-