Bigg Boss 16: Did Rohit Shetty offer Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to Abdu, Priyanka and Shiv?

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, the popular Bollywood star and renowned filmmaker are set to grace the popular show Bigg Boss 16, this weekend. The actor-director duo is entering the Salman Khan show to promote their highly-awaited film, Cirkus. The promo videos featuring Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty at the Bigg Boss 16 house are now out and have totally raised expectations over the upcoming Weekend Ka War episode. In the promo videos, the Cirkus duo is seen having fun on the Salman Khan show.

The leading man and director of Cirkus, who entered the Salman Khan show to promote their ambitious project, are seen having a highly entertaining interaction with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, in the promo videos. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty will play a fun task named 'Most teekha sadasya' with the contestants during their stint in the show. In the task, the contestants are supposed to name the most 'teekha' contestants of the current season and explain why choose that particular housemate.

Rohit Shetty offer Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to Priyanka, Abdu, and Shiv

During their fun task with the contestants, Rohit Shetty will subtly hint that he is planning to take the Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakare for the next season of his adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.