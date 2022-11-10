Bigg Boss 16: Did Sajid Khan forgive Archana Gautam for accusing him of racism?

Bigg Boss 16 has become a house of sparks in the past few weeks with new fights and arguments taking place almost every day. The contestants for the present season are very strong and never shy from stating their opinion on all matters. There are numerous renowned celebs in the present season including Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan, and more. The contestants are often seen losing their temper very easily and crossing the line.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, it was shown that Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan were not on good terms with each. Sajid and Shiv Thakare had accused her of stealing their food and giving it to Soundarya when she was doing kitchen duties. Sajid Khan tried to rectify things between him and both the girls. He asked Soundarya to tell the complete incident to him and Gori again, where Gori refused to bring a tomato from their room. Soundarya shared that she only had asked her that its not needed anymore, but Sajid said that Gori was showing attitude.

Sajid points out at Gori's attitude

Sajid said that Gori is like a little sister to him, which is why he wants to rectify things with her. He says that Gori is still giving him attitude with her raised eyebrows. He tells her, “Tum hogi Rajasthan ki dancer, main bhi chaul se aaya hu”. This statement irked Archana Gautam, who accused him of demeaning Gori’s profession. She said that Gori is an artist and not a dancer, following which Shiv and Archana get into a heated argument.

Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam talk

Gori later came to Archana and tells her that Sajid Khan was not being offensive and she is a dancer. Later Bigg Boss also called Archana and made her understand about the accusation she put against Sajid Khan. He told her there is no space for discrimination on caste, status, profession, etc. in the Bigg Bos's house. Later, during the captaincy task, Archana Gautam came to talk to Sajid, who hugged her and said that she is like a little sister to him.