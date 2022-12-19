Bigg Boss 16: Did Tina Datta and Sreejita De sort out their long-time differences?

Bigg Boss 16 has been doing very well in the past many weeks and owing to the entertaining content, the season has got an extension. In a recent episode of the show, Bigg Boss made an announcement that the season has been extended for four weeks and treated the contestants with a special lunch. In the episode, Tina Datta was seen talking to the other contestants about her difference with Sreejita De and later the two of them decided to talk it out.



There have been differences between Tina Datta and Sreejita De since she entered the house. They had come inside the house together but the issues between them were quite evident in a few days. Bigg Boss had also tried to assist them in solving their differences, where Tina accused her of holding on to petty issues. Sreejita was eliminated from the house in the initial days of the show. The actress had returned to the show as a wild card entry and she is seen trying to connect with Tina Datta.



In the episode, Sreejita and Tina were seen seated in the bedroom, where Tina asked the reason for issues between them in the Bigg Boss house. Sreejita says that they used to be good friends till three years back, but after their Goa trip, things turned sour between them. Tina shared that she had not said anything hurtful about her, to which Sreejita clarified that it's not the case. Latter explained that Tina believes what others told her and it is far from the truth. Tina told her to let bygones be bygones and start afresh in the house. Both of them decided to move past their earlier differences and be friends.