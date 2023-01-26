Bigg Boss 16: Emergency occurs as Bigg Boss makes an announcement; Farah Khan gets furious with THESE inmates

Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Soundarya Sharma was evicted by the contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. The contestants are busy entertaining the audiences and serving high-octane drama. The drama around the house continues in tonight’s episode as well. The Mandali and Priyanka Choudhary argue in Ration Task:

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss will be announcing a ration task in the garden area with 4 grand stalls and scooters setup that gets everyone’s adrenaline soaring. In the task, 2 people will be allowed to ride the scooter to any one favorable stall among the four, which are divided as Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian, Vegan, and Others. These 2 people can shop only 10 items per round post-Bigg Boss announce their name. In this opportunity to pick and choose the items according to the contestant's wish, it will be interesting to see how things turn around, leading to major allegations of Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta over Shalin Bhanot on returning the favor of offering chicken earlier. The fight will continue until alarms ring loudly and an emergency situation arrives in the house. Bigg Boss will then ask everyone to pack their things immediately. Post this, he will also be announcing the permanent closure of Room of 2 and Room of 6. The housemates will be deciding the division of rooms according to majority convenience, and this will lead to an exchange of some harsh words between the Mandali and Priyanka. Priyanka and Tina Datta will be seen refusing to exit the Room of 4 and being rigid in their thoughts.

The last part of tonight’s episode will witness some major fights post a sponsored task when Shalin Bhanot confesses that he feels uncomfortable by some of the gestures done by Tina to other females in the house. It will be interesting to see who wins the task and who puts a strong leg forward toward the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. Farah Khan gets furious with Tina and Priyanka: In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Farah Khan who has replaced Salman Khan will be seen schooling the female contestants of the show. In the ongoing week, it was seen that Shalin Bhanot was facing a difficult time surviving in the Bigg Boss house. Amidst this, Tina and Priyanka were often seen calling his behavior 'fake' and also alleged that Shalin wants sympathy. Now, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Farah slams Tina and Priyanka for bullying Shalin. During this, Tina and Priyanka continue the argument with Farah which leads to Farah being irritated. Furious Farah then tells them that if they are not willing to listen to her, she will walk out. However, it will be interesting to witness Farah's interaction with the contestant as a host. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

