Bigg Boss 16 Ep 1 Review: Contestants seem orchestrated, Salman Khan keeps show's freshness intact

The hullabaloo caused prior to the launch of Bigg Boss 16 failed to do justice to its premiere episode. Except for a few known faces from the television industry, there are several fresh names locked inside the house this year. People from different walks of life, like, actors, dancers, singers, models, and filmmakers are a part of Bigg Boss 16. It would be interesting to see if these creative minds succeed in igniting the right tone for this show.

Touted as one of India's most popular shows, Bigg Boss made a return with its sixteenth season on Saturday, October 1. Led by Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan for the past 12 years, this controversial reality show has a mass appeal. Despite being trolled for its cringe and toxic content, Bigg Boss is consumed by a wide range of audiences. 'Love me or hate me, you can't ignore me' is the mantra of Bigg Boss, and rightly so. Twitter is dominated by the Bigg Boss trends for its course of run time on television.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Choudhary are some of the popular names in the television industry. With each passing year, the gravitas of the contestants has been declining. Will the audience's urge of seeing someone extremely popular inside the Bigg Boss 16 house be fulfilled? Well, only time would be able to tell.

Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, and Ankit Gupta's fun banter with host Salman Khan seemed too orchestrated. The surprise element was filmmaker Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16. This reality show has revived several careers and Sajid Khan admitted on the show that he was sans work for the past four years, and therefore when approached by the channel for this show, he gave his nod.

Salman Khan's enthusiasm was its peak and looked dapper in his three-piece green and black suit. He sportingly adhered to all the demands put forth by the contestants. Overall, the first episode was crisp and was only about the participants of Bigg Boss 16, and their motives behind participating in the show.

Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer mimics Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill wishes Sajid Khan; Top 7 moments