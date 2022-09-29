Bigg Boss 16: Facts about Choti Sarrdaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, rumored contestant of this season

The wait for India's biggest reality TV show Bigg Boss is finally over, as the brand-new-season Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on October 1, 2022. Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows and is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Every year, celebrities, and sometimes commoners enter the house of Bigg Boss as contestants, perform various tasks, entertain the audience, and in the end, the strongest contestant emerges as the winner and takes home a trophy along with whopping prize money. Love, sadness, pain, agony, happiness; every shade of emotion can be found in the Bigg Boss house. The show is immensely popular and like every year, fans are making speculations about popular names in the entertainment industry who are going to be part of the show. Recently, Salman Khan confirmed that Abdu Rozik will be a part of the show. And now, several A-list names from the TV industry are making the rounds. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Choti Sarrdarni's fame is also rumored to be part of Bigg Boss 16. Well, whether the rumors are true or not, that only time will tell, but fans are really excited to see her in the Bigg Boss house. Here are some cool facts about Nimrit Kaur that are interesting to know. Lesser-known facts about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

1. Her nickname is Nims While the world knows her as Nimrit, her family members and friends call her Nims. Isn't it a cute nickname? 2. She won the title of Femina Miss Manipur in 2018 Nimrit Kaur began her acting career in 2019, but prior to that, she was introduced to the world of modeling. She represented the state of Manipur and won Femina Miss India Manipur 2018. 3. She has appeared in music videos Did you know Nimrit Kaur marked her debut in the entertainment industry by working in music videos? Yes, she appeared in the song titled 'Maastani' sung by B Praak and Jaani in 2018. In 2019, she made an appearance in the song 'Serious' by Bannet Dosanjh.

4. She is a lawyer Nimrit Kaur is a perfect example of 'beauty with brains.' She attended the Army Institute of Law, Mohali to study law. 5. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius Nimrit Kaur was born on December 11, 1994, and she is a Sagittarius. Women born under the Sagittarius zodiac sign are known to be independent, fun-loving, adventurous, honest, and sociable. 6. She is a sports enthusiast She was an active participant in her school's basketball and athletics teams. For her, swimming is one of the best stress-buster activities.