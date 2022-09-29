Bigg Boss 16: Facts about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Gautam Vig, the most anticipated contestant
After the makers teased the two contestants without revealing their faces, netizens claim that one of them was Gautam Vig.
Bigg Boss 16 is all set to go on air this weekend. This year too, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the highly popular reality show. The anticipation for the show's candidates has grown since there are only a few days left. The most recent news is that the contentious reality show is expected to include actor Gautam Singh Vig. Following a Live session on Colors TV's Instagram account, the candidate addressed questions from fans and discussed his game plan for the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss. The face though was covered by a mask.
Twitterati is claiming that the male contestant in the video is Gautam Vig, who portrayed the main character in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 which aired on Star Plus from 2020 to 2022.
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah are just a few of the popular TV programs in which Gautam has appeared. It's interesting to note that he began his career as a model and has worked on television for more than 6 years. The presence of Gautam Vig in Bigg Boss 16 has not yet been officially confirmed, but if the well-known daily soap actor does enter the Bigg Boss house, he will face off against some of the biggest stars on Salman Khan's hosted show.
Because of his dedication to the television industry, the Naamkarann and Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actor has already developed a big fan-following base outside of it. These supporters will undoubtedly aid him in staying in the Bigg Boss 16 house for a long time.
Here are little-known facts about Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor Gautam Vig:
Who is Gautam Vig?
Gautam Vig is a model turned Indian television actor. He is from New Delhi, India. Fans know him best as Piyush from the Colors television series Pinjara Khubsurati Ka. This would be his debut reality show, and he is anticipated to compete in the Bigg Boss 16.
How old is Gautam Vig?
As of September 2022, Gautam Vig is 35 Years old. He was born on 27 September 1987.
Is Gautam Vig single or married?
As of September 2022, Gautam Vig is married to Richa Gera. They both got married in the Year 2013. His wife Richa is the associate vice president at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Richa is the sister of popular TV actor Ankit Gera.
Family of Gautam Vig
Gautam Vig’s family lives in Delhi. His father's name is Vijay Vig, while his mother's name is Anju Vig. He also has a sister and her name is Ankita Vig. He’s an ardent lover of his hometown Delhi and spends most of his time there.
What is the educational qualification of Gautam Vig?
Gautam Vig pursued his school education at Guru Hari Kishan Public School, New Delhi, India. He is a college post-graduate and holds a master's degree in Human Resources.
Lesser-known facts and hidden secrets of Gautam Vig:
- In addition to traveling, Vig enjoys listening to music.
- Gautam Vig has worked with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for a television advertisement for Gionee Mobile. In an interview, he admitted that he has a tad crush on her.
- Gautam Vig attended an acting workshop at Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares in 2011.
- He loves Arijit Singh, and Khamoshiyan is his favorite song.
- Because of his phobia of riding in trains, Gautam Vig has never traveled on a train throughout his life.
Gautam Vig’s Career till now
- Although he had little interest in acting as a child, modeling became his career. He started as a model for well-known brands, which eventually prompted him to pursue a career in acting.
- He made his acting debut in 2016 with the television soap opera Naamkarann. He portrayed Ali, a character who used to be great friends with the female lead character Avni since they were little.
- Later, it was discovered that he had played Miraj and Akshat, respectively, in Ishq Subhanallah and Tantra, two television series.
- He appeared in the Colors TV show Pinjra Khoobsurati Ka in 2021–2022, portraying the role of Piyush Shukla.
- He also had his film debut with the movie Flat 111 which was released in the year 2017.
