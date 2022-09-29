Bigg Boss 16: Facts about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Gautam Vig, the most anticipated contestant

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to go on air this weekend. This year too, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the highly popular reality show. The anticipation for the show's candidates has grown since there are only a few days left. The most recent news is that the contentious reality show is expected to include actor Gautam Singh Vig. Following a Live session on Colors TV's Instagram account, the candidate addressed questions from fans and discussed his game plan for the sixteenth season of Bigg Boss. The face though was covered by a mask. Twitterati is claiming that the male contestant in the video is Gautam Vig, who portrayed the main character in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 which aired on Star Plus from 2020 to 2022.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah are just a few of the popular TV programs in which Gautam has appeared. It's interesting to note that he began his career as a model and has worked on television for more than 6 years. The presence of Gautam Vig in Bigg Boss 16 has not yet been officially confirmed, but if the well-known daily soap actor does enter the Bigg Boss house, he will face off against some of the biggest stars on Salman Khan's hosted show. Because of his dedication to the television industry, the Naamkarann and Pinjara Khubsurati Ka actor has already developed a big fan-following base outside of it. These supporters will undoubtedly aid him in staying in the Bigg Boss 16 house for a long time. Here are little-known facts about Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor Gautam Vig:

Who is Gautam Vig? Gautam Vig is a model turned Indian television actor. He is from New Delhi, India. Fans know him best as Piyush from the Colors television series Pinjara Khubsurati Ka. This would be his debut reality show, and he is anticipated to compete in the Bigg Boss 16. How old is Gautam Vig? As of September 2022, Gautam Vig is 35 Years old. He was born on 27 September 1987. Is Gautam Vig single or married? As of September 2022, Gautam Vig is married to Richa Gera. They both got married in the Year 2013. His wife Richa is the associate vice president at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Richa is the sister of popular TV actor Ankit Gera.

Family of Gautam Vig Gautam Vig’s family lives in Delhi. His father's name is Vijay Vig, while his mother's name is Anju Vig. He also has a sister and her name is Ankita Vig. He’s an ardent lover of his hometown Delhi and spends most of his time there. What is the educational qualification of Gautam Vig? Gautam Vig pursued his school education at Guru Hari Kishan Public School, New Delhi, India. He is a college post-graduate and holds a master's degree in Human Resources. Lesser-known facts and hidden secrets of Gautam Vig: