Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik expresses gratitude as a massive crowd meets him; Watch

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. During his stint, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behavior and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Within a short span, Abdu aka 'Chota Bhaijaan' became fans' favorite celebrity, and netizens are showering love on him.

Today, Abdu Rozik took to his social media handle and shared a video with his fans on his Instagram handle. In this clip, the actress is seen showing a glimpse of the massive crowd that is his fans. Sharing this clip, the Bigg Boss 16 fame captioned, "I love you 🇮🇳 I am so happy with all the love and support you give me." As soon as this video was up on the photo-sharing application, fans flooded his comment section and praised the star.

Abdu Rozik was last seen in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023, wherein MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up. After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. During his conversation with host Salman Khan in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik revealed that he will be seen doing Big Brother UK. Also, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.