Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik goes outside Mannat to meet Shah Rukh Khan, shares a video

Abdu Rozik , known as Chota Bhaijaan has become a household name post his stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu voluntarily exited Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. Born and brought up in Tajikistan, Abdu is a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer by profession and is now one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. During his tenure in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behavior and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare.

In Salman Khan's reality show, he was also seen expressing his wish of meeting Shah Rukh Khan several times. Now it seems like Abdu Rozik is all set to fulfill his wish of meeting SRK. Abdu Rozik recently went outside Shah Rukh Khan's house and shared a glimpse of it with his followers. In this video, we see the Chota Bhaijaan surrounded by a massive crowd as he waits outside Mannat. Sharing this clip on his Instagram handle, Abdu wrote, "My last dream to be fulfilled in India @iamsrk waiting for you bro."

About Abdu Rozik:

Abdu also holds the record of being the World's Smallest Singer. Abdu had a very difficult childhood and due to a lack of money, he started singing at a very young age to support his parents financially. Due to being short, he was not able to complete his studies as he was body-shamed in school. In 2019, he began his career as a singer and was spotted by another singer in his town. Post this, success kissed his feet and he went on to lend his voice to many hit Tajikistani songs.

Abdu was already a popular singer in his country but became world famous when his viral video of eating a 'burger' spread like wildfire on social media. Soon after this, he became a social media sensation and often shared his singing videos with his followers.

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.