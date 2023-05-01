Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik performs with AR Rahman in Pune, shares a VIDEO from their concert

Social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. Post his stint in this controversial reality show, the 19-year-old singer is often in the headlines. Recently, Abdu had flown to Dubai to spend time with family and celebrate Eid. He was also seen attending MC Stan's concert in Dubai. However, Abdu is now back in India owing to his professional commitments. Recently, Abdu bagged a huge opportunity as he was seen sharing the stage with legendary musician AR Rahman in Pune.

Abdu Rozik performs AR Rahman:

Abdu Rozik took to his social media handle and shared a picture with the legendary musician AR Rahman. Abdu also shared a small clip from this power-packed concert where he is seen on the stage with AR Rahman. Thanking the legend for this opportunity, Abdu penned a sweet note and wrote, "What an honor and privilege to perform with legend @arrahman last night in Pune. Thank you for giving me this chance and to your family and amazing team @btosproductions for supporting me so much." As soon as this post was up, fans and friends showered love on them in the comment section.

Take a look at his post here-

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare, who is Abdu's closest friend had also attended Abdu and AR Rahman's concert in Pune. Shiv had also shared a picture with AR Rahman from the vanity van and captioned it, "One with the Legend! Huge Respect."

Take a look at his post here-

On the personal front, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently shared his joy of miraculous growth in his height and said, "I am really very excited now as I love driving, and due to this unbelievable growth in my height I have become eligible in some countries to apply for a driving license. I truly do believe that with all the positive messages, love, and support I have received my prayers have been granted."

Professionally, Abdu Rozik will soon be seen as a contestant in the International reality show – Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amid the feud, Abdu Rozik attends Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's concert; Are they back to being friends?