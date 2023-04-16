Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik shares joy of miraculous growth in his height: 'I had less than a 0.1 chance..'

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. But post his stint in this show, the singer is riding high on success and has got an offer of several shows and is busy with his professional life. Abdu, who has maintained an active social media presence, recently shared with his fans and followers that he has seen a miraculous growth in his height.

Abdu Rozik shares joy of miraculous growth in his height:

Now in a chat with ETimes TV, Abdu Rozik shared his joy of miraculous growth in his height and said, "Alhamdulillah, I am definitely growing." He further added that doctors had told him that he would not because he is diagnosed with Rickets and growth hormone Deficiency as a combination. Abdu revealed that there was less than 0.1 chance to grow but by god's grace he is growing, and this miracle has made a huge difference in his life. Further thanking god for this miracle the Bigg Boss 16 fame added that by god's grace his height has increased from 94 cm to 100.5cm. He also added that he is grateful for his fans who always supported him and prayed for him.

Sharing his excitement, Abdu Rozik further added, "I am really very excited now as I love driving, and due to this unbelievable growth in my height I have become eligible in some countries to apply for a driving license. I truly do believe that with all the positive messages, love, and support I have received my prayers have been granted."

About Abdu Rozik:

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. Now Abdu will be seen touring 9 cities and will be performing live with the legend AR Rahman in Pune. Also, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

