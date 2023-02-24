Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik spotted at Mumbai airport, fans go crazy over his cuteness

Adbu Rozik has become a household name ever since he participated in Bigg Boss 16. This international star from Tajikistan has won hearts of million people with his cute and adorable antics inside the Bigg Boss house. The Chota Bhaijaan-singer always gets adored by his fan for his cute social media posts. Be it his singing, or posing for camera, Abdu never shy away from making his fan say go 'awwww'.

Recently, she was spotted at Mumbai airport with a black hoodie and golden shades, and pair of black and white striped pants along with black boots giving him a perfect airport look.

Abdu Rozik's popularity in Bigg Boss 16

Abdu rose to fame among the Indian audiences after his performance in poplular televison reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. He made quite a lot of friends over there who always been with him through thick and thin. MC Stan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan were some with whom he formed close bond. He also shares a close bond with Salman Khan. During the finale of BB, he confirmed that he will be a part of the reality show Big Brother UK.

Abdu Rozik's Bollywood debut

Rozik is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.