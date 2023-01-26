Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik to join Big Brother UK? Report

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. During his stint, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behavior and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Within a short span, Abdu aka 'Chota Bhaijaan' became fans' favorite celebrity, and netizens are showering love on him.

After gaining immense popularity, Abdu is now all set to climb the success ladder. According to an ETimes TV report, Abdu Rozik will soon join the UK edition of Bigg Boss which is Big Brother. Reportedly, the audience's favorite star has been offered the upcoming season of Big Brother UK and it is also said that Abdu has agreed to participate in the show. As reported, Big Brother UK is returning after five years with a rebooted run. Abdu might leave for the show in June or July 2023.

About Abdu Rozik:

Abdu Rozik is a popular Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer by profession. He also holds the record of being the World's Smallest Singer. In 2019, he began his career as a singer and was spotted by another singer in his town. Post this, success kissed his feet and he went on to lend his voice to many hit Tajikistani songs. Abdu was already a popular singer in his country but became world famous when his viral video of eating a 'burger' spread like wildfire on social media.

In 2021, Abdu attended an award function in Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by many popular actors including, Salman Khan. Abdu, in his melodious voice, sang the Bollywood song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and dedicated this song to Salman Khan. Now, Abdu is among the most popular personalities in the Indian entertainment industry.

Recently, post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai.

On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.