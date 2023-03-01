Bigg Boss 16 fame actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia spotted at a cafe, pic goes viral

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is an Indian television actress who recently made headlines with her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. She won many hearts with her performance during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She had a great bond with her co-contestants Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The actress has a huge fan following and is quite active on her social media handle.

Recently, she was spotted at a cafe in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

The actress was seen wearing a multi-coloured short dress with puff sleeves donning golden danglers in her ears along with a pair of royal blue stilettos. She made heads turn with her stunningly cute looks.

Nimrit’s journey in Bigg Boss

Nimrit emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. During her stay, she made friends with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and Sumbul Touqueer Khan. The fans also loved her cute and adorable relationship with fellow housemate Abdu Rozik. Nimrit was known for her bold and fearless gameplay in the house. However, she was evicted on Day 128, just one week before the grand finale.

About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit started her career with modelling and in 2018, won the Femina Miss Manipur title. In the same year, she appeared in B Praak's music video Masstaani. In 2019, she was also seen in Bannet Dosanjh’s music video Serious.

Nimrit made her television debut in Choti Sarrdaarni in which she portrayed the dual role of mother and daughter, Meher Dhillon and Seher Gill, which made her a household name.

