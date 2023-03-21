Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam shares a slice of her Dubai life; Take a look

Actress Archana Gautam who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 has become a popular face in the entertainment industry. The actor-turned-politician was part of several controversies during her time in the house. The actress made it to the top five finalists and ended up as the third runner-up after being evicted from the house. The actress made many enemies inside the house, but her loyal fans never left her side. Archana recently went to Dubai to receive an award and the actress is having a gala time there.

The actress-turned-politician took to Instagram to share multiple photos over the last few days to give fans a glimpse of her time in Dubai. A few days back she shared a photo of herself in a white bralette and breezy dress on top, posing by the side of a swimming pool. In her recent post, she posed in a satin olive green co-ord set and posed with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background. She also posted a reel where she wore a bandana on her head with the co-ord set and enjoyed her time on the beach. Sharing outfit details, the actress wrote in the caption, “Dubai life.”

Take a look at her latest post here:

Fans are glad that the actress is enjoying Dubai. One user commented, “Bb ke baad bhi archana hi chal layi hai.” Another wrote, “Archuu ne to agg laga rakhi he.” Actor Ranveer Singh Malik, Ashish Chamoli, and other friends of Archana also commented on her posts.

Archana’s political career

For the unversed, Archana started her career in a beauty pageant. Later she took up acting before joining politics. She joined Indian National Congress in 2021 and contested elections from Hastinapur for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. She is seen at several events and rallies of the party.

