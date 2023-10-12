Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam shares real-footage of being manhandled in Delhi on her social media: WATCH

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to being manhandled

Archana Gautam took the internet by storm when she appeared in Bigg Boss 16. The model-turned-politician gave tough competition to other inmates in the house and garnered a lot of love from fans through her stint. Though her actions in the show were mostly controversial, fans found it to be entertaining. Recently the actress made headlines for being manhandled on her way to the Congress party office. Archana was manhandled by a group of women. Reportedly, her father, driver, and she were beaten up as the situation worsened every minute.

Today the actress posted a video on her social media about how her father and she were dragged out of the place and manhandled.

Archana Gautam posts a real-footage about the incident

Today the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame posted a video footage of that incident on her Instagram handle. She posted a caption, "This is Reality… Dekhiye kis tarah se mujhe maarne ke liye bola gaya Delhi Janpat jesi jgha mein road per kis tarah se mujhe or papa ko mere driver ko maara gya...Shame on you Mahila Congress ki Aurto sharam karo & Sharam kar Thakur Sandeep Singh, Akeli Mahila per Mahilao se war karwata hai...Dekhiye mere papa ko" (This is Reality… See in what way did Delhi Janpat say to kill me on the road, in what way did my father kill me or my driver… Shame on you Women of Mahila Congress Shame on you & Shame on you Thakur Sandeep Singh, a single woman is waging war on women...just look at my father.)

Here take a look

In her recent post, Archana Gautam went live on her social media, where she interacted with her fans about her incident. She pointed out that PA Thakur Sandeep Singh misbehaved with her and summoned the party women to humiliate her. She mentions that an FIR has been registered in the concerned person's name by Archana's father. She even posed a question to the prominent Congress leader that no action had been taken on this matter.

Following the incident, the actress was in deep shock. Later she broke her silence on the matter and said "I had checked out from the airport and as I headed home, I first went to the Parliament to congratulate Didi (Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi) for the bill. I was with my father and my driver. As I reached the gatekeeper prevented me from going inside. I asked him why and he told me that you are prevented from entering. Out of nowhere, some women came rushing and I was not able to understand what happened."

About Archana Gautam

The actress started her career with modeling and became popular after participating in Bigg Boss 16. Since then, she has been a part of various music videos and other projects. She was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but was eliminated in the semi-finals.

