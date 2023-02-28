Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam turns heads in pink power outfit, actress spotted in Juhu; See PICS

Archana Gautam was part of some serious controversies during her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor-turned-politician showed her ugly side on several occasions. However, her loyal fans never left her side and helped her to sail through everything. Recently, Archana was in Chattisgarh where she was attending the India National Congress Convention. The actress is now back in Mumbai as she was spotted in Juhu today. She turned heads in a pink suit and it would be hard to miss her images.

Archana is usually known to stun in bold outfits and her choice of outfit today will rightly support so. She caught everyone’s attention with a vibrant outfit; a pink power suit with wide-legged trousers. Archana balanced the look well with minimal make-up and accessories. With a white top underneath, she wore a white watch, a light golden pendant, and earrings. She kept her hair open with light waves.