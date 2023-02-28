Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam turns heads in pink power outfit, actress spotted in Juhu; See PICS
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam was spotted in Juhu wearing a pink suit. The actress was part of many controversies during her stint in the Bigg Boss house.
Archana Gautam was part of some serious controversies during her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actor-turned-politician showed her ugly side on several occasions. However, her loyal fans never left her side and helped her to sail through everything. Recently, Archana was in Chattisgarh where she was attending the India National Congress Convention. The actress is now back in Mumbai as she was spotted in Juhu today. She turned heads in a pink suit and it would be hard to miss her images.
Archana is usually known to stun in bold outfits and her choice of outfit today will rightly support so. She caught everyone’s attention with a vibrant outfit; a pink power suit with wide-legged trousers. Archana balanced the look well with minimal make-up and accessories. With a white top underneath, she wore a white watch, a light golden pendant, and earrings. She kept her hair open with light waves.
Archana stuns in pink suit:
Archana’s political career
For the unversed, Archana started her career in a beauty pageant. Later she took up acting before joining politics. She joined Indian National Congress in 2021 and contested elections from Hastinapur for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.
About Archana Gautam
The actor-turned-politician had a humble beginning. Archana always said that she comes from a middle-class background and she struggled a lot to get where she is today. She rose to prominence with ETV's Sales Ka Baazigar. It was a regional reality show that had Ravi Kishan as one of the judges. Recently, her video from the audition went viral on the internet. Archana also competed in a number of beauty pageants and starred in a few Bollywood hits. She made her debut with Great Grand Masti. The actress has recently been spotted at several success parties of Bigg Boss 16.
