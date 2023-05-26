Bigg Boss 16 fame Gori Nagori accuses brother-in-law and his friends of attacking her, shares a VIDEO

Gori Nagori rose to fame after she participated in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16 and gained numerous fan following after her stint. On 24 May, Gori who has maintained an active social media presence, recently shared a shocking incident that happened with her at her own sister's wedding. Gori shared a video of being brutally attacked by her brother-in-law Javed Hussin and his friends at the wedding. In the video, it is seen a group of people was seen attacking another group as they slapped and threw chairs at them at what looked like a wedding venue.

Gori Nagori's video of being attacked:

Sharing a video of the incident, Gori Nagori wrote, "Hello friends, I am your Gori. I am uploading this video about what happened to me today, on May 22nd it was my sister’s wedding. As I live in Merat city and my father and brother aren’t there. There is an elder brother-in-law of mine, Javed Hussain who said that if you come for the wedding in Kishangarh, I will make all the arrangements. So, I agreed to come to Kishangarh at his request and I did not know that this was his conspiracy to call me to Kishangarh. My team was attacked very badly by my brother-in-law and his friends."

Watch the video here-

The contestant of the Salman Khan-led show further claimed that when she went to the police station to file a complaint, the cops instead took selfies with her and sent her back. “My brother and I went to file the complaint but the police did not take my complaint saying it is a house matter deal at home and the policeman troubled me for a long time, He made me wait sitting there and then took a selfie with me."

The Bigg Boss 16 fame further urged the Rajasthan government to provide her protection and went on to say that her ‘life in in danger’. She added, “I stay alone in the house and my mom and we are in danger with all these people. If anything happens to my life, my mom, or my team, then these people will be responsible for it, whose video I have taken my name and I will ask only this request from the people of Rajasthan to support me. I want this from the Rajasthan government to Sir Ashok Gehlot ji and Sachin Pilot ji to support me and get justice as soon as possible and punish the person whose mistake is punished. My life is in danger, please help me Rajasthan government."

On the professional front, Gori Nagori was last seen in Bigg Boss 16.

