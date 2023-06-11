Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's romantic reel is unmissable; Watch

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are among the most popular celebrities in the entertainment world. Post their stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Ankit have been in the headlines owing to their chemistry. Though they have maintained the 'best friends' tag for a long time their fans are eagerly waiting for them to make their relationship official and want the two to get married. Amidst all this, their love-dipped social media pictures and videos leave fans gaga and this time too it was no different.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new reel:

A few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a reel with Ankit Gupta. In this reel, we see the actors creating a romantic reel on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye.' Sharing this video, Priyanka captioned, "Ye haseen waadiyaan, ye khula asmaan aur waha hum dono, ek reel toh Banti hai Hai na!!" As soon as this video was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded the comment section of the post. Rajiv Adatia, Sreejita De and other celebs also reacted to Priyanka and Ankit's romantic video.

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new video here-

For the uninformed, Priyanka and Ankit rose to stardom after their stint in the hit show Udaariyaan. Their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers and off-screen too they formed a close bond. The two were last seen together in the hit music video Kuch Itne Haseen.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

From 2016-2020, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did several Punjabi music videos such as Babbu Mann, Hanju, and more. The actress also acted in several Hindi movies such as Pending Love, Lateef to Laden, and more. She became a well-known actress after her stint in Gathbandhan, wherein she essayed the role of Sejal Parekh. However, Priyanka rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu.

Priyanka gained even more popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. There are several rumours that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

