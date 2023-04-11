Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary buys a luxurious car, Vikkas Manaktala congratulates her; PIC

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in the news since she entered Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and became the audience's favorite. Post her stint in the show, Priyanka is riding high on success and reportedly she has been offered numerous projects including music videos, shows, and even films. Along with her talent, her exceptional fashion sense is also the talk of the town. Speaking about her social interaction, Priyanka often treats her fans on social media with glamorous photos and videos. Her fans also shower love on her posts and adore her down-to-earth behavior.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary buys new car:

Now, Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has achieved a new milestone in her personal life. The actress is now a proud owner of a luxurious MG Hector car. Though Priyanka did not flaunt her new lavish purchase on social media, her friend from Bigg Boss 16 Vikkas Manaktala couldn't stop himself. Vikkas took to his social media handle and shared a picture on his Instagram story congratulating Priyanka for her achievement. In the snap, Vikkas is seen sitting on the car, whereas we see Priyanka standing and his wife Gunjan standing on the other side. Sharing this snap, Vikkas wrote, "Mubarak ho ladki."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Speaking about her personal life, Priyanka is also busy searching for a house in Mumbai. During a media interaction, Priyanka shared that she has seen a lot of places but couldn't find a perfect place of her choice.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta. There are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directional. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Also, Priyanka was offered Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, but several reports claim that the actress has backed out from the offer.

