Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks stunning in a pink outfit; PICS

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the top actresses in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress did not lift the trophy but definitely won many hearts with her down-to-earth and genuine nature. She was among the top 5 finalists and was eliminated after reaching the top 3. However, post her stint in Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka is riding high on success and reportedly she has been offered numerous projects including music videos, shows, and even films. Along with her talent, her exceptional fashion sense is also the talk of the town.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new PIC:

Today, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared new photos in a stunning outfit. In this picture, the Bigg Boss 16 fame is seen decked up in a pink halter deck stylish bodycon outfit. The actress opted for minimal jewelry and sported pearl earrings. Sharing this snap, Priyanka wrote, "Look for the magic in every moment." As soon as this picture was up, fans and friends started praising her photos and dropped amazing comments. Rajiv Adatia also wrote, "You stunner looking (fire emoticon),"

Take a look at her PIC here-

Priyanka's journey in Bigg Boss 16:

While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta. There are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directional. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Recent reports also claim that Priyanka will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 but it is not yet confirmed.

