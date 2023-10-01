Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sets internet on fire with her 'orange extravaganza'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has made a decent name for herself in the industry. The actress has earned herself recognition for her acting chops and fierce personality in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. While Priyanka has kept details of her upcoming projects under wraps, she often teases her fans with beautiful pictures and stunning reels on social media platforms and now the actress has treated her fans with a few radiant pictures.

Priyanka rocks the orange outfit

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to Instagram to share a few of her recent clicks. She is seen posing in an orange outfit. The actress shared the pictures and captioned them as, "Channeling my inner sunshine". Right after the Udaariyaan actress posted the pictures. her fans started commenting and appreciating the stunning pictures.

Have a look at Priyanka's post

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was a part of Udaariyaan and her camaraderie with co-actor Ankit Gupta was quite appreciated and that paved the way for the duo to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka had a remarkable journey in the show. She faced a lot of allegations. Her participation in the show alongside best friend Ankit Gupta was often labeled as a privilege to her, however, she always mentioned that it has its own disadvantages as well. The actress was caught in turmoil when Ankit was eliminated from the show. Priyanka did take a few days but bounced back stronger. The actress then became one of the strongest contestants in the show. Audiences even felt that she would lift the trophy of the show. However, she finished her journey at number third spot. While good friend Ankit couldn't fathom the fact that she was the second runner-up, Priyanka accepted the results with a charming smile. The host of the show, Salman Khan appreciated her sportsman spirit and her journey in the show.

Priyanka post Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka kept it low post Bigg Boss 16 and has been very choosy about her future projects. The actress featured in some high-profile music videos and recently shot for an advertisement alongside Shraddha Kapoor. She is yet to announce her next big project.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2's Elvish Yadav drops cryptic note amid Abhishek Malhan controversy; 'Bhai me Bigg Boss me...'