Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns as she poses in a stylish orange outfit; See PICS

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most popular and bankable actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva is riding high on success post her stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and is receiving immense love from her fans. She has been doing photoshoots, endorsing top-notch brands, and is also rumoured of doing several films, shows, and music videos. Just like her talent, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town for a while now. Priyanka has an amazing fashion sense, and it is often praised by everyone. Even during her stint in Bigg Boss 16, the actress was often applauded for flaunting her stunning outfits.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new post:

Today was no different! A few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a few photos with her fans and followers. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 16 fame is seen wearing an orange bodycon outfit. The diva styled her hair into a messy pony and opted for minimal accessories. Her makeup is on point and looks flawless like always. Priyanka is all smiles as she poses for the snaps here. In the caption of these beautiful images, the actress added star emoticons.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

From 2016-2020, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did several Punjabi music videos such as Babbu Mann, Hanju, and more. The actress also acted in several Hindi movies such as Pending Love, Lateef to Laden, and more. She became a well-known actress after her stint in Gathbandhan wherein she essayed the role of Sejal Parekh. However. Priyanka rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers.

Priyanka gained even more popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta. There are several rumours that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Also, Priyanka was offered Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, but several reports claim that the actress has backed out from the offer.

