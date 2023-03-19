Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's pic from Ankita Lokhande's party goes viral; Fans gush over her

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been making headlines ever since she participated in the 16th season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Known for her dominant approach in the game, Priyanka finished as the second runner-up of the show. The Udaariyaan actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Recently, the actress was seen making a stylish appearance at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's party and her picture has got her fans quite excited.

A glimpse of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's house party

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia took to Instagram and shared a picture from the fun night. The picture featured a lot of popular faces including Arjun Bijlani, Priyanka and many others.

"About Last Night! Thank you @lokhandeankita and @jainvick for an fun evening!!!," the post read.

As the picture went viral on social media, the fans flooded the comment section with a lot of praise for Priyanka. "Priyanka has started to make so many friends in this industry without even working with them! There are many Priyanka's supporters in this frame!!," commented a fan. "My fav parii and arjun in one frame, Sabse pyari meri pari," commented another fan.

Work front

Priyanka rose to fame after Bigg Boss 16 and became a household name. She is currently playing Tejo Singh Virk in Colors TV's popular show Udaariyaan opposite Ankit Gupta. She also appeared in shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Gathbandhan. Her music video, Kuch Itni Haseen, alongside Ankit Gupta, was released last week and it became an instant hit.

Talking about Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 after dating each other for quite some time. Their dreamy wedding was attended by their family and friends from the industry. It's been two years and the love birds have become the most talked about couple in the industry.

