Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's reel on AP Dhillon's song With You is too hot to handle; Watch

Popular diva Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been all over the news owing to her professional life ever since she participated in the controversial reality show. Not only her on-screen performance but her real personality also receives immense love. The actress gained huge fan following and fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 16 and she has not looked back since then. Priyanka is connected to her fans on social media where she often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's reel on AP Dhillon's song With You:

A few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a reel with her fans and followers. The Bigg Boss 16 fame used AP Dhillon's new viral song With You as the audio of the reel while she was seen striking captivating poses. Priyanka was seen donning a black swimsuit and was wearing a purple printed knotted dress. The actress looked mesmerising as she flaunted her gorgeous beauty. Sharing this clip, Priyanka wrote, "Melody is my muse." As soon as this video was up, fans were gaga over Priyanka's reel and dropped amazing comments for her.

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's reel-

A look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's work life:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gained popularity by playing the lead role of Tejo Sandhu in the successful show Udaariyaan. She starred opposite Ankit Gupta in this show and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from fans. Following that, Priyanka participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and since then success kissed her feet. After her stint, she starred in numerous music videos such as Kuch Itne Haseen and Baarish Aa Gayi Hai. She endorsed high-end brands on social media.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Recently, Naagin 7 promo went viral on the internet where the main lead's face was not revealed. There were several speculations that Priyanka has been roped in to play the lead role in Naagin 7. However, the actress has not yet confirmed this news. There are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. However, there is no official confirmation of this as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s affordable traditional wear suits every pocket; Cost Inside