Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares her stunning beach look
As the controversial show Bigg Boss 16 has now ended, Priyanka took some time off and went for a vacation at a beach.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became a household name after her stint in the 16th edition of reality show Bigg Boss. The Udaariyaan actress ended up as the 2nd runner-up of the show, where rapper MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare finished as the first runner-up. As the controversial show Bigg Boss has now ended, Priyanka took some time off and went for a vacation at a beach.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a picture, donning a black bikini at a beach. "Late night post. Wasssuup people!", she captioned the image.
The picture soon went viral on social media leaving fans awestruck with the stunning and gorgeous looks of Priyanka.
Recently, Priyanka also dimissed all the rumours about her being cast in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie, Dunki.
A source told Pinkvilla, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and all the rumors about the same are baseless."
Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Priyanka spilled the beans on doing Dunki with SRK. She said, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me both are like Gods."
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more