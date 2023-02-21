Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares her stunning beach look

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became a household name after her stint in the 16th edition of reality show Bigg Boss. The Udaariyaan actress ended up as the 2nd runner-up of the show, where rapper MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare finished as the first runner-up. As the controversial show Bigg Boss has now ended, Priyanka took some time off and went for a vacation at a beach.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a picture, donning a black bikini at a beach. "Late night post. Wasssuup people!", she captioned the image.